Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre

WASHINGTON (AP) — The mother of one of 19 children killed in the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has filed a federal lawsuit against police, the school district and the maker of the gun used in the massacre. Sandra Torres filed the lawsuit Monday with help from the legal arm of the group Everytown for Gun Safety. It’s part of a new legal push nationally to hold firearms makers accountable in mass shootings despite federal laws that grant broad immunity by focusing on marketing. The CEO of Georgia-based Daniel Defense has called the shooting “evil” but has distanced the weapon from the shooting.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.