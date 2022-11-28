‘We the People’ is the White House’s theme for the holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says first lady Jill Biden drew inspiration from the nation’s founding documents to decorate for the holidays. The first lady’s theme is “We the People.” The White House says the holiday décor represents what unites Americans during the holidays and throughout the year. A copy of the Declaration of Independence is on display in the library. The gingerbread White House includes a sugar cookie replica of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the Declaration of Independence was signed. New this year is a wooden menorah built by White House carpenters and located on the State Floor.

