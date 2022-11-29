3 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a suicide bomber has killed three people and wounded nearly two dozen others in an attack on a truck carrying police officers tasked with protecting polio workers near Quetta. Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said Wednesday’s attack happened when the policemen were on their way to stand by polio workers who launched a nationwide vaccination drive on Monday. He said the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying a family. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility without elaborating. The suicide bombing happened two days after Pakistan launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children.

By ABDUL SATTAR and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

