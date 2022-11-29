4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have shot and killed a Palestinian man who rammed his car into an Israeli woman in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents on Tuesday. It is the latest bloodshed in a mounting surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the wake of a Jerusalem bombing last week that killed two Israelis. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

