Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 3:49 AM

4 Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in occupied West Bank

By ILAN BEN ZION
Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have shot and killed a Palestinian man who rammed his car into an Israeli woman in the occupied West Bank. He was the fourth Palestinian killed in a series of violent incidents on Tuesday. It is the latest bloodshed in a mounting surge of Israeli-Palestinian violence in the wake of a Jerusalem bombing last week that killed two Israelis. More than 140 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli-Palestinian fighting in the West Bank and east Jerusalem this year, making it the deadliest year since 2006.

Article Topic Follows: AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content