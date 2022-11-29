At Mich. chip plant, Biden says unions ‘built middle class’
By CHRIS MEGERIAN
Associated Press
BAY CITY, Michigan (AP) — President Joe Biden is telling Americans he is a “pro-union” president, just a day after he sided with business leaders in asking Congress to pass legislation to stave off a crippling rail strike. He toured a technology plant in Michigan on Tuesday to highlight a $300 million expansion. The South Korean company SK Siltron is expected to quadruple its production in the coming years at the plant. Biden said, as he often does, that he’s been pro-union his entire career. He said he spoke with the plant owners about how American workers were “the best workers in the world, you’re the most qualified workers in the world.”