Colorado governor visits gay club shooting memorial
By JESSE BEDAYN
Associated Press/Report for America
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has visited the memorial outside a gay club where five people were killed in a shooting attack last week. He solemnly walked on Tuesday past flowers, crosses and photos of the victims. Polis is the first openly gay man elected a governor in the U.S., back in 2018. He picked up a piece of pink chalk and drew a heart and wrote “We remember” on the pavement outside Club Q in Colorado Springs — an LGBTQ gathering place. The motive for the Nov. 19 attack remains under investigation. Anderson Lee Aldrich is being held without bond on suspicion of murder and hate crimes.