Ethiopia offers no date for end to blackout in Tigray region

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A senior Ethiopian official says there is “no timeline” for restoring internet access to the country’s embattled Tigray region. Ethiopia’s Minister for Innovation and Technology said Tuesday the restoration of Tigray’s internet will be carried out alongside the resumption of its phone and electricity services, though no date has been set for those targets. Tigray, home to more than 5 million people, has been mostly without internet, telecommunications and banking since war broke out between federal government troops and forces led by the Tigray People’s Liberation Front in November 2020. Aid workers and rights groups say the communications blackout has hampered the delivery of aid to Tigray and fueled human rights abuses there.

