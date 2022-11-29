NAACP: ‘Scant’ info in records about election integrity unit

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia NAACP says it has received “scant” information of substance in response to a wide-ranging public records request it made with the state’s Republican attorney general about his new election integrity unit. The civil rights group paid a deposit of more than $19,000 for the request this fall after expressing concerns that the unit could lend credence to election-fraud conspiracies. The group released the documents it obtained Tuesday, saying they show the unit is a “paper tiger” that should be disbanded. A spokeswoman for Attorney General Jason Miyares accused the group of engaging in a baseless attack and defended the unit’s work. Miyares has repeatedly affirmed that there is no evidence of widespread election fraud in Virginia.

By SARAH RANKIN and GARY FIELDS Associated Press

