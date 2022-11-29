Parade killings judge running for Wisconsin Supreme Court

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The judge who presided over the trial of the man convicted of killing six people during the Waukesha Christmas parade is running for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The race will determine the ideological balance of the court. By entering the race Tuesday, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow became the second conservative candidate declare their candidacy. Two liberal judges are also running. The winner will replace a retiring conservative justice who is part of a 4-3 majority. Liberals are prioritizing the race as a way to flip control of the court heading into the 2024 presidential election. Her husband Brian Dorow says Jennifer Dorow plans to hold an event launching her candidacy on Wednesday.

