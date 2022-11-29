Ukraine’s ‘Invincibility’ centers offer refuge, resilience

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine has rolled out hundreds of “Points of Invincibility” — a defiant name for makeshift centers often no larger than an executive’s conference room where beleaguered citizens can warm up, charge up, feed and drink up, and entertain themselves as they hunker down to wait out Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on their country. Ukraine’s State Emergencies Service has said nearly 1,000 such centers have been erected across the country since the program was first launched Nov. 18. Its website offers an online map to show Ukraine’s beleaguered residents where they are located.

By VASILISA STEPANENKO and JAMEY KEATEN Associated Press

