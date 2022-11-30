4 dead as bomber hits Pakistan police protecting polio teams

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A suicide bomber has killed a police officers and three civilians from the same family near Quetta, Pakistan, in an attack on workers involved in a polio inoculation drive. Officials said Wednesday that the bomber blew himself up, killed four others and injured nearly two dozen more, mostly policemen. The attack was aimed at a truck carrying police officers on their way to protect polio workers. Ghulam Azfer Mehser, a senior police officer, said the bombing also damaged a nearby car carrying a family. The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility without elaborating. The suicide bombing happened two days after Pakistan launched a new nationwide anti-polio drive amid a spike in new cases among children.

By ABDUL SATTAR and MUNIR AHMED Associated Press

