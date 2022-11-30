Atlantic hurricane season ends with 14 named storms

MIAMI (AP) — An Atlantic hurricane season with 14 named storms has ended, leaving residents in the Florida Keys to celebrate even as others around Florida and Puerto Rico continue to deal with the damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona. Of the 2022 season’s named storms, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says eight became hurricanes, with winds of at least 74 mph. Two fo them intensified to major hurricanes with winds reaching at least 111 mph. Forecaster say an average hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30, has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes. This season was notable for a record-tying inactive August.

