Gaetz friend says lighter sentence deserved for cooperation

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking a minor and identity theft. Former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg on Wednesday tried to convince a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his prison sentence. Prosecutors already have asked for a reduction because of Greenberg’s cooperation. During a court hearing, U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell calculated that the reduction would put prison time at between 9 1/4 and 11 years. The judge will make a final sentencing decision Thursday.

