NATO allies vow to back Moldova, Georgia, and Bosnia

BUCHAREST (AP) — Moldova’s Foreign Minister says that apart from Ukraine, his country has been hit hardest by Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, as NATO offered fresh support to three countries shaken by the effects of Russia’s 10-month-old war. Nicu Popescu told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday that Moldova wants to expand cooperation with partners who support Moldova, including the European Union and NATO. The alliance pledged that support for Moldova — as well as Georgia and Bosnia — after NATO members agreed to help train and improve the three nations’ security and defense institutions.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and LORNE COOK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.