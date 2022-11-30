Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash

DALLAS (AP) — A preliminary report from federal officials on a deadly midair collision at a Dallas air show says no guidance was given on altitudes before a World War II-era fighter plane crashed into a bomber. The National Transportation Safety Board’s report released Wednesday does not give a cause of the crash. It says that just before, a formation of fighters was instructed to fly in front of a formation of bombers. All six people aboard the two planes died in the Nov. 12 crash. An NTSB spokesman says the agency is trying to determine the sequence of maneuvers that led to the crash.

By JAMIE STENGLE and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.