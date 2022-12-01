Lava from Hawaii volcano slows its approach to key highway
By CALEB JONES, JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and ANDREW SELSKY
Associated Press
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — An official says lava from the world’s largest volcano shouldn’t be able to reach the main highway across Hawaii’s Big Island for at least a week. The scientist in charge at the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said at a news conference Thursday that lava flowing down Mauna Loa has “slowed considerably” since it reached flat ground. Ken Hon says the lava is moving 30 to 40 yards per hour and is more than 3 miles south of Route 200. At that rate, it would be at least a week before it reaches the highway. Hon says the flow has become very viscous.