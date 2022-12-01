Spain finds more letter bombs after Ukraine embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have discovered explosive devices hidden in postal packages that were sent to Spain’s Defense Ministry, a military base and an arms factory that makes grenades sent to Ukraine. Thursday’s discoveries follow the injury of an employee at the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid Wednesday when a similar package addressed to the ambassador burst into flames after it was opened. Spanish authorities also disclosed that a similar package was sent to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez a week ago, but was disposed of by bomb squad experts. The Russian embassy in Madrid condemned the actions in a message on Twitter Thursday.

