25 years later, Bangladesh closer to peace in border region

RANGAMATI, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is marking 25 years since the government signed a peace treaty to end decades of fighting by a tribal insurgent group seeking autonomy in the hilly southeast region bordering Myanmar and India. But tribal organizations and their supporters say the government has yet to resolve critical issues including land disputes in the area, called Chittagong Hill Tracts. While much has changed since the treaty’s signing, experts say the region remains a hotspot for criminal activities and ethnic tensions.

