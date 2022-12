MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published December 1, 2022, about prosecutors filing responses in a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin’s abortion ban, The Associated Press erroneously reported that district attorneys Ismael Ozanne and John Chisholm filed motions to dismiss the case. Ozanne and Chisholm filed answers to the lawsuit preserving their right to file dismissal motions as the case progresses.

