DeSantis 2024 prospects prompt Fla. lawmakers to review law

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s top lawmakers are considering changes to a law to clear the path for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president without giving up his post. The new GOP leaders in the Florida House and Senate have shown openness to modifying the law, calling it “a great idea.” And experts say it would be an easy proposal to pass with the Republican supermajority in the statehouse. DeSantis’ dominant victory in Florida by a nearly 20-point margin turned him into an early 2024 favorite and alternative to former President Donald Trump, who is trying to mount a White House comeback.

