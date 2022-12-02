EXPLAINER: Why South Africa’s president might lose his job

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s president might lose his job as he faces possible impeachment over claims that he tried to cover up the theft of millions of dollars stashed inside a couch on his farm. The allegations brought by a political rival have led to a damning parliamentary report and pressure by opposition and some in the ruling party for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign. Africa’s most developed country is waiting for the president to speak publicly on the latest developments as the ruling party’s highest decision-making body discusses next steps. Lawmakers are expected to debate the parliamentary report Tuesday.

