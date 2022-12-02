Israeli officer kills Palestinian after alleged stabbing

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s paramilitary border police says an officer killed an alleged Palestinian assailant in the occupied West Bank after they wrestled over a weapon. Dramatic amateur video captured the moments Friday when the officer fired the fatal shots. The video was widely shared on social media. It was a rare documentation of one of the increasingly common violent confrontations involving Israeli security forces and Palestinians, including attackers. Escalating Israeli-Palestinian tensions have made 2022 the deadliest year since 2006. Earlier Friday, dozens of Israeli peace activists toured the West Bank city of Hebron in a show of solidarity with Palestinians. Ultra-nationalist hecklers chanted “shame, shame.”

By SAM McNEIL and FARES AKRAM Associated Press

