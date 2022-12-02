To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts

WASHINGTON (AP) — To help Democrats win their 51st Senate seat in a Georgia runoff election, President Joe Biden is headed north — to Massachusetts. Days before polls close on Tuesday, Biden still has no plans to visit Georgia. Instead he’ll aim to help Sen. Raphael Warnock’s reelection campaign from afar with appearances Friday at a Boston phonebank and fundraiser. They mark the culmination of Biden’s support-from-a-distance strategy that he employed throughout the midterms. Biden was set to join a phone bank helping Warnock’s campaign, before appearing at a fundraiser for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which has spent millions to boost Warnock’s campaign over Republican Herschel Walker.

By ZEKE MILLER and BILL BARROW Associated Press

