US military halts patrols against Islamic State in Syria

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces have stopped joint military patrols in northern Syria to counter Islamic State extremists, as Turkish threats of a ground invasion stymie those missions with Kurdish forces. Other security patrols, particularly around prisons, will begin again on Saturday. U.S. Central Command on Friday said American troops have now paused all of the joint operations with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces against IS in Syria. It said the Kurdish and U.S. forces continue to conduct patrols and maintain security at the al-Hol displaced persons camp and the prisons.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

