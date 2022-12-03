China reports 2 new COVID deaths as some restrictions eased

HONG KONG (AP) — China has reported two additional deaths from COVID-19 as some cities move cautiously to ease anti-pandemic restrictions following increasingly vocal public frustrations. The National Health Commission said Sunday one death was reported each in the provinces of Shandong and Sichuan. China is the last major country trying to stop transmission completely through quarantines, lockdowns and mass testing. Concerns over low vaccination rates among the elderly are believed to figure prominently in the ruling Communist Party’s determination to stick to its hard-line strategy. Last weekend, rare public protests shook several major cities, prompting authorities to ease some measures such as allowing riders to board trains and buses without a virus test for the first time in months.

