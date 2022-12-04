Sheriff: Vandalism cuts power across North Carolina county

CARTHAGE, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff says multiple power substations in a North Carolina county were vandalized in what appeared to be a criminal act, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a Facebook post that the power outage across Moore County that began just after 7 p.m. Saturday is being investigated as a criminal criminal act. More than 40,000 electric customers in the county remained without power on Sunday morning, according to the site poweroutage.us. Duke Energy said that it could take until Sunday night to restore all power.

