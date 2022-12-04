Woman injured six deputies at New Orleans airport: reports

Officials say a woman injured six sheriff’s deputies while refusing to exit a plane on Thanksgiving Day at an airport in Louisiana. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported the incident on Saturday. Authorities said the 25-year-old woman bit, kicked and spit on Jefferson Parish sheriff’s deputies at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. News reports say police charged the woman with a number of offenses, including six counts of battery on a police officer and three counts of disturbing the peace. Reports of passengers’ bad behavior have skyrocketed since air travel has increased after early pandemic shutdowns.

