34 killed as mudslide swallows bus on highway in Colombia

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — A mudslide unleashed by torrential rain has buried a bus and affected two other vehicles on a highway central Colombia, killing at least 34 people. the National Disaster Risk Management Unit said that eight children were among the dead. The mudslide Sunday divided a highway in two in the town of Pueblo Rico in the district of Risaralda. There were 33 people aboard the bus which was buried in two meters of mud and earth. A car with six passengers and a motorcycle with two people were also affected. More than 70 search-and-rescue workers using backhoes tried to reach survivors but they ended their search after 24 hours.

