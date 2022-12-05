Minnesota board stalls addiction help for minority students

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A southern Minnesota school district is expected to vote Monday on a $1.1 million state grant meant to help curb drug use among students of color. Two board members had delayed accepting the money by arguing it could discriminate against white students. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports at least five members of the seven-person Faribault school board say they will vote in favor of accepting the funding when it comes to a vote Monday evening. In November, four of the board’s members were deadlocked in a vote over the funding after two members argued that programs specifically for students of color was unfair to white students.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.