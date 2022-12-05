Trial starts for Texas cop who shot Black woman in her home

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white former police officer is on trial for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her Texas home in 2019. The murder trial began Monday after more than three years of delays. Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean quit and was charged two days after footage from his body camera showed him shooting Atatiana Jefferson without knocking or identifying himself as police. Dean was responding to a call from a neighbor who reported that the front door of Jefferson’s home was open. He pleaded not guilty. Jefferson had been playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew. He later said that she pulled out a gun after hearing suspicious noises behind the house.

