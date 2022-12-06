Federal judge OKs Oregon’s new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, will allow a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines to go into effect Thursday. The judge will also allow a permit-to-purchase provision of the law to stand, but granted a 30-day delay on it taking effect so local law enforcement agencies can work out a permitting system. Measure 114, which narrowly passed in the midterms, requires a permit, criminal background check, fingerprinting and hands-on training course for new firearms buyers and bans high-capacity gun magazines. Multiple gun rights groups, local sheriffs and gun store owners have sued, saying it violates Americans’ constitutional right to bear arms.

By GILLIAN FLACCUS and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.