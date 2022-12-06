Trump Organization jury deliberating, focusing on last count

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors deliberating criminal tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company are zeroing in on the charge of falsifying business records. The charge alleges that longtime Trump Organization finance chief Allen Weisselberg ordered an underling to make changes to Trump’s personal financial records just as Trump was closing in on his presidential election victory in 2016. The jury was in its second day of deliberations Tuesday. They are weighing charges that the company helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars.

