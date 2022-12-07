Suicide bomber hits Indonesian police station, killing 1

BANDUNG, Indonesia (AP) — Police in Indonesia say a Muslim militant and convicted bomb-maker who was released from prison last year blew himself up at a police station on the main island of Java, killing an officer and wounding 11 people. The attacker entered the police station in Bandung city with a motorcycle and detonated one of two bombs he was carrying as police were lining up for a morning assembly. The national police chief says he was believed to have been a member of a militant organization that pledged allegiance to the Islamic State group and was responsible for other deadly suicide bombings in Indonesia. The attacker was still on police “red” lists after being freed from prison because of his rejection of the government’s deradicalization program.

By ADI MARSIELA and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

