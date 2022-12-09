10 miners killed in Indonesia coal mine explosion, 4 rescued

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Ten miners have died in a coal mine explosion in Indonesia’s West Sumatra province and four others were rescued. The blast, caused by a buildup of gases including methane, occurred Friday in the privately owned mine in Sawahlunto district. Rescuers used blowers and exhaust fans to remove the gases from the mine to make it safe to enter. Videos distributed by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed rescuers carrying victims out on stretchers and giving them oxygen from tanks. Others showed yellow body bags being carried from the pit.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.