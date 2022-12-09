Bulgarian parliament approves military aid to Ukraine

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers have approved the country’s first military aid package to Ukraine involving a classified list of weapons prepared by the government. The National Assembly voted 148-46 with one abstention on Friday in favor of the weapons to Kyiv following months-long disputes on the issue between the political parties in the Balkan NATO member state. Bulgaria previously agreed to repair Ukrainian military equipment at its factories but refused to send weapons directly due to opposition from President Rumen Radev and the country’s Moscow-friendly political parties.

