Greek police officer in court over shooting of Roma teen

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — A Greek police officer is appearing in court in northern Greece over the shooting and serious injury of a Roma teenager during a police chase over an allegedly unpaid gas station bill. Monday’s shooting sparked days of violent protests by members of the Roma community in Athens, Greece’s second-largest city of Thessaloniki and other areas. About 200 friends, relatives and other protesters from the Roma community gathered outside the courthouse in Thessaloniki on Friday, holding up photos of the critically injured 16-year-old and calling for justice. The 16-year-old was hit in the head and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

