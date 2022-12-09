Spain hosts EU-Med summit to discuss energy crisis

MADRID (AP) — The leaders of nine Mediterranean and Southern European countries are preparing to meet in Spain, with the energy crisis triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine likely to top the agenda. The EU-Med9 meeting in the port city of Alicante on Friday brings together the leaders of Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, Malta, Cyprus, Slovenia and Croatia. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU Council President Charles Michel will also attend. Along with an EU-proposed price cap on natural gas, the group plans to discuss strengthening relations with countries across the Mediterranean Sea. Meetings of the EU-Med group are intended to develop a consensus among the participating nations on major European Union issues.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.