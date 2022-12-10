Bakery bombing in southwest Pakistan kills 1, wounds 6

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say a bomb exploded in a bakery in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Baluchistan province killing at least one person and wounding six others, including a woman and a child. Police said the bomb exploded at a shop in the main bazaar in the district of Awaran. He said “anti-state elements,” a reference to Baluch separatists, left the explosive device under a counter that was triggered remotely. No one immediately claimed responsibility but Baluch separatist groups have claimed such attacks in public spaces and on security forces in the past. Baluchistan has long been the location of a low-level insurgency by the Baluchistan Liberation Army and other small separatist groups demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.

