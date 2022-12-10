Mauritanian indicted in 3 deadly 2015 terror attacks in Mali

NEW YORK (AP) — A Mauritanian national suspected of planning and coordinating three lethal attacks in 2015 on Westerners in Mali has been arraigned in a New York federal court. Fawaz Ould Ahmed Ould Ahemeid appeared in a Brooklyn court a day after being transferred to U.S. custody in Mali. He faces multiple terrorism charges in a six-count indictment, including his alleged role in the attacks on a restaurant and two hotels that killed a total of 38 people. The victims included five United Nations workers and a U.S. citizen, aid worker Anita Ashok Datar of Maryland. Forty-four-year-old Ahemeid was ordered to be detained, pending trial.

