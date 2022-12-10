Nobel Peace Prize winners blast Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize from Ukraine, Russia and Belarus have shared their visions of a fairer world during an award ceremony and denounced Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Oleksandra Matviichuk of Ukraine’s Center for Civil Liberties insisted during the award ceremony on Saturday that Putin — and Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, who provided his country’s territory for the Russian troops to invade Ukraine — must face an international tribunal. She dismissed calls for a political compromise that would allow Russia to retain some of the illegally annexed Ukrainian territories, saying that “fighting for peace does not mean yielding to pressure of the aggressor, it means protecting people from its cruelty.”

