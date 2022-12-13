Antonio Cipriano’s ‘Treasure’ hunt strikes friendship gold

DETROIT (AP) — Antonio Cipriano was thrilled to be cast in the Disney+ series, “National Treasure: Edge of History,” but he didn’t know going into it that he would make friends for life. The actor, who got his start in Broadway’s “Jagged Little Pill,” says filming on location in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, allowed the cast and crew to bond. This “National Treasure” is a continuation of the movies starring Nicolas Cage, Penelope Cruz and Justin Bartha with a Gen Z cast. Lisette Olivera plays Jess, an undocumented immigrant from Mexico living in the U.S., who discovers a clue connected to her late father that may lead to a hidden treasure. She enlists her friends, including Cipriano’s Oren, to solve the mystery.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.