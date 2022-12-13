Army sergeant killed at Georgia base was an Afghan veteran

FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — The Army has identified a soldier who was fatally shot at a Georgia base as a sergeant whose nearly eight years of military service included a deployment to Afghanistan. Officials at Fort Stewart said in a statement that 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman of Plum, Pennsylvania, was killed Monday by a gunman at the Army post southwest of Savannah. Police arrested a suspect soon after the shooting, but that person’s name has not been released. Fort Stewart spokesman Kevin Larson declined Tuesday to give further details about the shooting, citing the active criminal investigation. The base’s statement said Hillman was a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist who joined the Army in 2015.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.