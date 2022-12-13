Sudan strikes deal with UAE firms for $6 billion port

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s military government has signed a $6 billion preliminary agreement with two firms from the United Arab Emirates to construct a new port on the Red Sea coast. Sudanese state media said the two firms will build and manage the new port of Abu Amama, about 200 kilometers (about 124 miles) north of Sudan’s only other port. The site will include an international airport, a network of internal roads, a power station, among other features. The announcement comes less than a week after Sudan’s ruling military generals signed a “framework agreement” with the country’s main pro-democracy group

