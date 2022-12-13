US poised to approve Patriot missile battery for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Biden administration is poised to approve sending a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine, finally agreeing to an urgent request from Ukrainian leaders desperate for more robust weapons to shoot down incoming Russian fire. The officials said the approval is likely to come later this week and could be announced as early as Thursday. Three officials spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision is not final and has not been made public.

By LOLITA C. BALDOR and MATTHEW LEE Associated Press

