Bulgaria: Parliament rejects proposed technocrat government

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgaria’s parliament has failed to elect a government proposed by the center-right GERB party to resolve the years-long political impasse that has gripped the European Union’s poorest member country. Prime Minister-designate and neurosurgeon Nikolay Gabrovski had proposed a technocratic Cabinet. But he failed on Wednesday to secure a majority in the 240-seat National Assembly, where only 113 legislators voted for his proposed government and 125 rejected it. According to the Bulgarian Constitution, the country’s president must hand the mandate to the second-largest group in parliament, the We Continue the Change party led by former Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, and if it also fails, to a third party.

