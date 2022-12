Electric vehicles, or EVs for short, have been the hot car commodity for 2022, as their sales were up nearly 82% from 2021 and now make up 5% of the total market, according to Edmunds data. The experts at Edmunds have polled its users to figure out the top EV questions a prospective buyer may have.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.