Siblings of Beirut blast victims plan to tie the knot

BEIRUT (AP) — The siblings of two firefighters who were killed in Beirut’s massive 2020 port blast got engaged after they met after their loved ones lost their lives. The couple spoke to The Associated Press Wednesday at the fire stations where their siblings worked until their death along with more than 200 people in the Aug. 4, 2020 blast. Hundreds of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrates, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers, detonated then marking one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded. The couple hope to have a son and a daughter to name them after their late siblings and vow to continue fighting for justice

