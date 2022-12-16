Former Atlanta officer indicted for murder in 2019 shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia grand jury has indicted a now-retired Atlanta police officer on murder charges stemming from a 2019 shooting. Jeff DiSantis, a spokesperson for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. says Sung Kim was indicted for felony murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges Friday in the death of Jimmy Atchison. The 21-year-old was shot after officers found him hiding in a closet after running away from a fugitive task force. Atchison’s case has been a top example for Atlantans protesting police violence against Black people. Lawyers brought wrongful a death suit against the city of Atlanta in 2020 on behalf of Atchison’s two daughters.

