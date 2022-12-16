Former Virginia first lady ‘Jinks’ Holton dies at 97

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The family of Virginia “Jinks” Rogers Holton says the former Virginia first lady has died. She was 97. Holton was the wife of the late Republican Gov. A. Linwood Holton Jr., who served in the 1970s and declared an end to “Massive Resistance.” That was Virginia’s institutional defiance of federal orders to desegregate its schools. She was also the mother of another Virginia first lady, Anne Holton, to former governor and now-U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. The family’s statement says Jinks Holton died peacefully Friday morning in her home at a retirement community in Irvington, Virginia.

