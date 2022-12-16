OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal agency says it cited Amazon for failing to properly record work-related injuries at six of its warehouses. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Friday that it made 14 citations against the company during inspections that occurred over the summer at warehouses in New York, Florida, Illinois, Colorado and Idaho. OSHA says the citations were for failing to record or misclassifying injuries and illnesses, not recording them within the required time and not giving the agency “timely” records of such matters. Amazon says there might have been a “small number of administrative errors” over the years, but it feels confident in the numbers reported to the government.

